Rigged maps silence pro-choice voices -- George Savage

I recently heard a debate on abortion. One debater was pro-life, and the other was pro-choice.
Though I personally am pro-choice, I found myself admitting that the legal case for the pro-life position has some merit. I can see the argument that abortion rights are not in the Constitution. (Neither, incidentally, are gun rights as they are popularly construed.) The pro-lifer argued that abortion is a legislative decision, not a judicial one. In other words, the people should decide.
Sounded like a reasonable argument until I remembered that statehouses are so successfully gerrymandered (in Wisconsin and many other states) that the 60% or so who consistently support Roe v. Wade will never get a fair vote unless gerrymandering is changed.
Gerrymandering is not sexy. I have never seen mass marches to try to reform it. But gerrymandering deserves to be the top political priority, since everything else depends on it.
With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the last defense for commonsense abortion laws depends on states having fair election maps.
Do I trust Democrats to draw the maps? No.
This is a job for mathematicians.
George Savage, Madison