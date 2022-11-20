Rigged maps make state undemocratic -- Michael Cohen

In the 2022 midterm elections, Wisconsin’s citizens elected Democrat Tony Evers as governor with 51.2% of the vote and Republican Ron Johnson as senator with 50.4%. By similarly close margins we selected a Democrat to be attorney general and a Republican as state treasurer.

Yet in the state Assembly, where every one of our 99 districts was on the ballot, Republican candidates seized about 65% of the seats. Just as we are obviously a balanced, purple, 50/50 state, so it is obvious that our legislative districts are gerrymandered and jerry-rigged to keep one party in power and thwart the will of the people.

It is incumbent on every citizen to demand of our civic leaders and opinion makers fair and nonpartisan maps. Without them our state government will not be representative, and we will never live in a true democracy.

Michael Cohen, Madison