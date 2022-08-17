Rigged maps make our purple state red -- Martha Barrett

Wisconsin is a purple state. Gerrymandering makes it red.

A majority of voters favor nonpartisan legislative voting districts. The gerrymandered Republican majority in the state Assembly and Senate assured that we do not have fair maps. The Republicans wasted $1 million of taxpayer money trying to overturn the last election. They don’t listen to voters.

The only cure for that is to vote them out while retaining our problem-solving governor, Tony Evers. Nationally we need to do the same.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, doesn’t serve Wisconsin. He serves the best interests of his major donors. He thinks the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of the federal government was not a big deal. He thinks that the former president absconding with highly classified information is not a big deal. If you were in the majority who voted for President Joe Biden, Johnson wanted to throw out your vote in 2020.

Mandela Barnes will work for all Wisconsinites as senator. We can have two functioning senators again. The Republicans in the House are similar and also need to go. The only way things change is for concerned citizens to continue getting out and voting in every election.

Martha Barrett, Baraboo