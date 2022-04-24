Rigged maps let leaders ignore us -- Harry David Snook

Friday's State Journal editorial, "Courts fail public in push for fair maps," is spot on: Politicians are going to create biased conditions that favor their grip on power. Why would anyone expect anything different?

The Iowa model demonstrates that competitive districts can result in GOP majorities, but with a difference: The elected officials are necessarily more connected to their constituents. This, in my view, is a critical element for a democracy.

Wisconsin legislators are free to ignore the priorities of their voters, as they have year after year ever since the 2010 gerrymander. Iowa legislators have to deal with such issues, hence Iowa has demonstrably more democratic government than Wisconsin. The only appeal for a constituent’s vote in Wisconsin is “I’m not a Democrat!” This creates absolutely no positive effect on Wisconsin’s general welfare.

This is a sad state of affairs, given the history of Wisconsin politics. Wisconsin Republicans defined the progressive wing of the GOP, and Wisconsin was the better for it. Want to make America (and Wisconsin) great again? Let’s get back to what made us great to begin with.

Harry David Snook, Madison