Rigged maps leave voters few choices -- Tom Neuser

Unfortunately, in today’s American elections, we are rarely given that option. Instead, we are presented a binary choice of candidates winnowed by the most extreme party loyalists, and we hold our noses as we select the lesser of two evils. The party then in power tries to govern from the fringes while the opposition has no choice but to oppose the hardcore legislation produced by the ruling party. The wonder isn’t so much that nothing gets done as that our government functions at all.