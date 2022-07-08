Rigged maps leave voters few choices -- Tom Neuser

I appreciated Lynn Schmidt's column in the June 24 State Journal, “Good people can hold two competing ideas at once.” I fully agree that most Americans can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Unfortunately, in today’s American elections, we are rarely given that option. Instead, we are presented a binary choice of candidates winnowed by the most extreme party loyalists, and we hold our noses as we select the lesser of two evils. The party then in power tries to govern from the fringes while the opposition has no choice but to oppose the hardcore legislation produced by the ruling party. The wonder isn’t so much that nothing gets done as that our government functions at all.
No one solution can fix the problem, but the obvious first step is to remove legislative redistricting from the political process. Our legislatures will continue to be populated by dogmatic, uncompromising zealots until legislators are prevented from gerrymandering safe districts.
Wisconsin will have a primary election on Aug. 9. Please do not vote for any candidate who will not support nonpartisan legislative redistricting.
Tom Neuser, Madison