Rigged maps lead to unfair taxation -- Max Coller

The origin story of our experiment in democracy includes a simple idea -- no taxation without representation.
The gerrymandered voters of Wisconsin are no longer proportionally represented by our legislators and yet we have no choice but to continue to pay our full share of taxes. Here’s one possible remedy I propose as the starting point for others who are more intelligent than me to refine.
If a taxpayer in Wisconsin has lived in a gerrymandered district with an efficiency gap of 10%, that taxpayer has been deprived of 10% of his or her representation for nearly a decade now.
Who has gained? The political party that deliberately designed this purposeful taking to its advantage -- and each of the political action committees that support those candidates who created these districts.
Following the Citizens United court decision, we know that “corporations are people” -- and thus, these “people” have gained in power and influence while depriving us of the civil right to the proportional representation that we exchange for paying our taxes.
Anyone willing to join a class action civil lawsuit to recover from these "people" the 10% non-represented taxes that have been collected from us for the last 10 years?
Max Coller, Monona