LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Rigged maps help lawmakers ignore us -- JoAnn Hoffman

"We don't legislate that way. That's not how it is," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a December 2022 interview for "Capitol City Sunday." "We elect people to make decisions, look at the nuances, craft the wording. We don't do it through referenda. So I certainly don't support that."

This recent statement from Vos gave pause. It was in relation to abortion, but could be easily transferred to any topic, including nonpartisan redistricting. Sure, the people of Wisconsin elect representatives, but with unchecked gerrymandering, how many people are being represented? Gaveling in and out without discussion on a variety of topics is not representing the people. It is representing the legislators’ personal beliefs and desires.

It is time for our elected representatives to ask the people of Wisconsin what they want and follow the will of the people. They are our representatives after all.

JoAnn Hoffman, Waunakee

