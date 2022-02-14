Rigged maps are a gift for Republicans -- Ginny White

Gerrymandering is the gift that keeps on giving -- to Republicans.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently ruled that any new redistricting maps will have to be based on 2011 maps.

Republican leaders did everything possible to tilt the outcome in their party’s favor a decade ago:

They hired an elite law firm to manage the process in secret.

They prevented Democratic lawmakers from having any real input.

They used computer software to concentrate Democratic voters in a few large districts and place others in heavily Republican districts to dilute their votes.

They let Republican legislators see only the proposed maps for their own districts.

They made Republican legislators sign a secrecy pledge.

The results of the process were ideal for Republicans. In the next elections, Democrats got a majority of the votes for Assembly statewide, but didn't win near a majority of the seats. And this lopsidedness has persisted.

A minority has been thwarting the will of the majority since 2011, and the Supreme Court wants to keep it that way.

If you’re a Republican voter who believes in fairness, why do you vote for candidates who win only because of a rigged system?

Tell your representatives to support nonpartisan redistricting.

Ginny White, Madison