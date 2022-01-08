 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rigged lawmakers aren't will of people -- Richard Potter
I read the Dec. 29 column "Why elections officials must be removed" by Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, and I must admit that on the surface he made some interesting points.

The problem is that he built the foundation of his arguments on quicksand. He claimed that the Wisconsin Election Commission was ignoring “the clear directives of the democratically elected representatives of the public.”

That is a false statement. The Legislature does not represent the majority of Wisconsinites. Legislative gerrymandering in collusion with a highly partisan state Supreme Court has denied the majority of Wisconsinites their voice in the running of our state.

He further claims that anyone opposed to his resolution is admitting “their belief in the irrelevance of the Legislature.” If anybody is undermining the Legislature’s role in government, it is the Republican-controlled Legislature themselves. They have become nothing but an irrelevant clown show.

He goes on to say, “Restoring respect for the law and faith in our governmental institutions is essential to uniting our increasingly fractionalized society.” I couldn’t agree more, but there is absolutely no hope for this so long as gerrymandering tilts the balance of our elections.

So I ask Sanfelippo: What are you doing to actually restore fair and representative elections?

Richard Potter, Fitchburg

