Rift at abortion rally harms cause -- Marilynn Miller

I attended the "Bans off our bodies" women's march in Madison last Saturday. I needed Sunday's State Journal article "Trio of marches meet at Capitol" to explain to me how the focus was lost.

We were all there to address a threat to everyone's human rights -- the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Instead of concentrating on the values we share, the emphasis became the rift between the Indivisible Madison organizers and the BIPOC members (Black, Indigenous and people of color) who felt excluded.

I can only speak for myself, but I was there to defend everyone's rights. I doubt anyone is unaware that poor people and people of color will suffer disproportionately if our federal protections are taken away. I have no idea what caused the disagreement beyond the BIPOC statement and the article. What I felt was that they were attacking their allies, and we all lost sight of the common goal.

The rally with some important speakers was canceled hours before the march started. I left before the shouting started. It was an opportunity lost.

As Benjamin Franklin said: "We must, indeed, all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately."