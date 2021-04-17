Rifles play role in mass shootings -- Bryce Dailey

The recent letter to the editor " Assault rifles aren't the problem " has once again shown that conservatives don't comprehend weapons-related issues. Republican supporters are making attempts to prove assault rifles are not any trouble to our nation through factual evidence.

It is true that handguns are most commonly used in homicides. But assault rifles account for a large percentage of the most recent American mass shootings, including the infamous Las Vegas and Sandy Hook massacres. As reported by The New York Times and the U.S. Department of Justice, this undisputed truth belittles the 3% figure of total homicide given in the recent assault rifle advocacy letter.