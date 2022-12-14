 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Richland campus is a community asset -- Barbara Voyce

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman recently contributed to the coming demise of Richland Center. He has effectively closed a two-year campus that has been in Richland Center for over 50 years. It has been a cultural hub, a financial asset and a source of great pride.

Last week, current UW-Platteville Richland students went to a meeting with Rothman and the UW Board of Regents to plead their case to keep the campus open. They had plans on how to make the campus viable again. These students got to see government in action close up.

And what was their reaction? According the students, the Regents and Rothman seemed bored and uncaring. Rothman has his mind made up. He doesn’t care how it affects us as students, future voters or future leaders. 

Rothman said the “parent” of the Richland campus (UW-Platteville) will be in charge. UW-Platteville has done nothing to help the Richland campus. Its recruiting has been only for UW-Platteville, and it doesn't even mention the Richland campus.

The demise of higher education in southwest Wisconsin started with Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican legislators. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and extreme loss of revenue from the state hastened the loss of students. RIP, UW-Platteville Richland.

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock

