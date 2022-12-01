Richest Americans must contribute -- Andy Anderson

Republicans are concerned about the national debt, the burden of taxes, the survival of Social Security and Medicare and our government spending money we don't have. We all are concerned. Those problems are extremely serious.

But a small subset of Republicans are not concerned. They don't worry about the cost of food, putting their kids through school, the price of gas or how high their taxes will be. They don't care because they are so unbelievably rich that the cost of living doesn't matter to them.

If Republican politicians really cared about the taxpayer, then why have GOP tax breaks over the last 40 years favored the rich? Why do they allow the rich to fund political campaigns anonymously? Arguably, former President Donald Trump's only significant legislation was the 2017 tax overhaul in which Republicans chose to give the permanent tax cuts to the rich and made the tax cuts for the middle class temporary.

The richest Americans benefit from our society and should contribute fairly and transparently to its health.

Andy Anderson, town of Vermont