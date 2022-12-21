Rich soil is wrong for solar panels -- Joe Lehner

I can't argue that we need to find alternate means of energy production to curb fossil fuel consumption.

However, rural Beaver Dam and the surrounding area should not be the location for solar farms. The fertile soils in this area of the state should be protected and utilized for agricultural purposes.

It would be more advantageous to concentrate this energy source to blighted areas, rooftops, unfertile and rocky soils, and sandy soils where the land requires irrigation to grow crops. We are seeing a truly horrific event happening on some the richest soil and most beautiful land in our rural area. Several local farmers are overlooking the negative impact of seemingly attractive lease agreements put forward by energy companies.

It's not too late for some to reconsider the magnitude that this may cause on property values, food production and an unsightly view for your neighbors.

Joe Lehner, Beaver Dam

