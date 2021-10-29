Rich Dane County must pay fair share -- Rich Kuckkahn

I see that the “progressive” Dane County Board and the Sauk County Board are splitting the bill on the design and engineering costs of a proposed bike path bridge over the Wisconsin River. About $2 million each.

Scenic gateway: Dane, Sauk counties fund planning for trail connection across Wisconsin River The project, announced Wednesday at an event in Sauk City, would create a “recreational, scenic gateway” that would allow users to pedal from the Madison area to Devil’s Lake State Park and beyond.

How “progressive” is it that, with an annual budget over $700 million, that Dane County pays half the cost while poor Sauk County, with annual budget of only just over $30 million, gets stuck with the other half? It's a sweet deal for progressive Dane County.

Come on “progressive” Dane. In the name of “equity,” please pay your “fair share.” My nifty new "equity calculator" says Dane County should pay around $3.8 million. The burden of this cost must be shared equitably, not equally. The “rich” need to pay their fair share.

Rich Kuckkahn, DeForest