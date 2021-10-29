 Skip to main content

Rich Dane County must pay fair share -- Rich Kuckkahn
I see that the “progressive” Dane County Board and the Sauk County Board are splitting the bill on the design and engineering costs of a proposed bike path bridge over the Wisconsin River. About $2 million each.

How “progressive” is it that, with an annual budget over $700 million, that Dane County pays half the cost while poor Sauk County, with annual budget of only just over $30 million, gets stuck with the other half? It's a sweet deal for progressive Dane County.

Come on “progressive” Dane. In the name of “equity,” please pay your “fair share.” My nifty new "equity calculator" says Dane County should pay around $3.8 million. The burden of this cost must be shared equitably, not equally. The “rich” need to pay their fair share.

Rich Kuckkahn, DeForest

