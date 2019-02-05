The State Journal recently profiled each candidate for Madison mayor, and the first sentence of several of these articles showed bias.

Madison mayoral candidate Satya Rhodes-Conway cites expertise with cities Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to apply her expertise with cities and collaborative approach to leadership as Madison's next mayor. If elected, would be the first openly gay mayor in city history.

Compare: "Raj Shukla is confident and ready to become Madison's next mayor" to "Satya Rhodes-Conway has worked with mayors from around the country on some of the most pressing issues facing cities" and "Mo Cheeks ... rose to be a technology executive and has been elected three times to the City Council."

Mo Cheeks vows collaboration if he wins Madison mayor's race Drawing upon a youth that he says taught the value of effort and teamwork and his experience representing one of the city's most diverse districts for six years,, the 33-year-old Illinois native is seeking to be Madison's next mayor.

Rhodes-Conway served three terms on the Madison City Council, too, and also seems confident and ready to become mayor. She is the managing director at her job. Can you see how the two male candidates' first paragraphs are so different from the one female candidate's? Rhodes-Conway's expertise is dismissed because she only "worked with mayors."

Raj Shukla promotes green growth in Madison mayoral bid If elected, Shukla would be the first Indian-American mayor in Madison and also the first in any of the nation's 100 largest cities.

These are the sorts of things many women notice and most men don't: unintentional bias toward men and against women.

By the way, I have not met any of the three candidates yet, and am undecided.

Liz Amundson, Madison