I first met Satya Rhodes-Conway when she facilitated a contentious neighborhood meeting about Dane County’s proposal to turn the vacant Messner site in Madison into a day shelter for people experiencing homelessness. I was impressed with how she skillfully turned the temperature of the very divided neighbors down, so all voices could be heard and sound decisions made.
As a civil rights attorney who has lived in Madison since 1985, I have a keen perspective on the reality that, while our city is great for many, it is woefully lacking for too many of our neighbors to be a truly great city. Rhodes-Conway has articulated a vision for Madison in which all of our neighbors can thrive. This is the Madison in which I want to live.
Rhodes-Conway has the intelligence, empathy, skills and experience to lead Madison in a way that it has never been led before -- toward a bright future for all who live here. Her combination of attributes, fueled by 13 years of experience advising mayors from all over the country on how to implement best practices to overcome urban challenges, have earned her my vote in the upcoming mayoral election.
Please join me in voting for Rhodes-Conway for mayor.
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick, Madison