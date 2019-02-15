In my two terms as a member of the Madison City Council, representing District 18 on the North Side, I've worked hard to ensure the city's actions are aligned with our democratically established policies, community standards and principles. I look forward to continuing this work with a new council -- and a new mayor.
I'm thrilled to endorse Satya Rhodes-Conway for mayor in Tuesday's primary. We need leaders who are prepared and able to implement concrete solutions to address the impacts of climate chaos, promote racial equity, keep housing affordable, build a people-centered transportation system, and lead on other issues that matter to working families.
Rhodes-Conway's experience on the City Council and as director of the Mayor's Innovation Project combined with her strong and collaborative work ethic and familiarity with the inner workings of the city make her uniquely qualified to be Madison's next mayor.
With new leadership at the mayoral level, we will have the opportunity to align council priorities with executive action in a cooperative manner. I look forward to contributing my leadership skills to help shape a city where everyone has the opportunity thrive.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, Madison