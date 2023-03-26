I’m supporting Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on April 4 because of her focus on transit, affordable housing and climate action.

After more than 30 years of various study committees, under the mayor's leadership, Madison is finally launching an electric bus rapid transit system or BRT. It’s a huge advance for our city. Madison’s new BRT will resemble rail service (though at much less cost) with dedicated travel lanes. It will help more of us get out of our cars, and travel through the city more quickly, with fewer emissions and less congestion.

I also support Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s multi-pronged Housing Forward agenda, in particular her push for more housing options to meet the diversity of households in our city, like accessory dwelling units. Buildings use 40% of our energy, let’s do our part to get to zero by 2050, by re-electing Mayor Rhodes-Conway and building housing that is smaller, more energy efficient and more affordable in our city.

Pam Porter, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection