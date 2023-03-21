I was appalled at the State Journal's coverage of the bus rapid transit project.

From fear-mongering coverage about "disruption" to endorsing an anti-BRT candidate for Madison mayor, Gloria Reyes, the State Journal seems to have an anti-BRT agenda.

Reyes' election threatens to derail a project that leverages over $100 million of federal funds for much-needed improvements to our transit system. It is reminiscent of the election of former Gov. Scott Walker and his decision to kill a federally funded high-speed rail project that would have transformed Wisconsin.

I guess I shouldn't be surprised that a newspaper that endorsed Walker in 2010 would endorse a candidate who proposes making a similar blunder now.

Jacob Moskowitz, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection