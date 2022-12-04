Reyes won't be a courageous leader -- Dave Blaska

If Madison’s next mayor is chosen on the volume of virtue-signaling and "woke" buzz words, challenger Gloria Reyes has taken the early lead.

In her column in last Sunday's State Journal, Reyes promises to “reimagine public safety.” How? With “a collaborative approach.” She would incorporate “best practices” through “an equity lens” to “uplift communities” so they don’t suffer “unintended consequences.” She will be “innovative,” “inclusive” and “equitable.”

What she will not be is courageous. As president of the Madison School Board, Reyes caved, surrendered, stood down and capitulated to the mob demanding school resource police officers -- Black, brown and female -- be expelled from our public high schools.

She allowed former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham to railroad a respected staff member out of Whitehorse Middle School, a pattern that led to this year’s defenestration of principal Jeffrey Copeland at Sennett Middle School -- both for trying to restoring order in the classroom.

Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway is already “reimagining” public safety. Some of us still remember what actual public safety looked like.

Dave Blaska, Madison