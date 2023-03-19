I am supporting Gloria Reyes to be Madison's next mayor for her progressive politics combined with common sense -- a fine Wisconsin tradition.

Reyes proudly supports police cameras and keeping Madison neighborhoods good places to live. She believes in the importance of listening to all residents. She will work for quality, affordable housing rather than simply producing the highest number of housing units regardless of how long people will want to live in them.

Moreover, she knows bus rapid transit needs a redo. A fixed route BRT corridor should not be designed to destroy what is the world-class pedestrian heart of Madison and Wisconsin at the top of State Street and the Capitol Square. To be successful, now more than ever, BRT must be designed and supported for regional use because jobs and population are growing outside of the city and workers are not going Downtown.

If a primary goal for the BRT plan was truly equity, any realistic "equity analysis" would have concluded that low-income people do not usually live and work near a single BRT route and they will not be well served by a financially struggling central city transit system.

Anne Monks, Madison

