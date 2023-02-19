I would remind voters that Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes supports taking buses completely off State Street, while our current mayor is insistent that the first three blocks of our signature street must continue to have the pedestrian-unfriendly buses.

A bus-free State Street would provide a truly walkable urban space, encourage our Downtown restaurants to expand their outside dining, increase the safety of those walking and biking, and bring many more tourists to our remarkable city. Buses are directed off State Street over 70 days a year because of the Dane County Farmers' Market, Taste of Madison, the art fair and other events. Why not make it permanent, 365 days a year?

An election is certainly about more than a single issue, but this is an important one that will affect our city for many years to come.

Jerry McMorrow, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection