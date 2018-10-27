I read in the Business section of the newspaper that Wisconsin was rated No. 1 for new manufacturing jobs. We've seen eight straight months of unemployment under 3 percent, with more people in the state workforce than ever before.
It looks like Wisconsin truly is “open for business.”
Guess what? Tony Evers and his running mate Mandela Barnes had nothing to do with this success. But I know who did. Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch have been working hard on our behalf. And so many more good things are coming our way.
We all know nurses are known for helping people. I know a nurse who had a calling to help people in another way besides in a hospital. Leah Vukmir jumped into the political arena and has been helping people with state issues, and I know she will do the same with national issues as our junior senator.
This country has seen an opioid abuse problem nationwide. Thankfully, we have an attorney general who has been at the forefront tackling this issue. Brad Schimel has been endorsed by Republican and Democratic sheriffs all over our state.
The success these four Republicans have brought us deserves reward. Their reward should come on Nov. 6.
Keith Best, Waukesha