Revive the lost art of diplomacy -- Ed Churchwell

It seems diplomacy has become a lost art within our current administration. The State Department has been seriously depleted of professional diplomats, leaving people with little diplomatic experience and a shallow understanding of the intricacies of negotiating with other countries on global problems.

The State Department’s approach to current international problems appears to be either to ignore them or threaten military force or loss of monetary aid. These are not solutions. Diplomacy requires an understanding of how all affected countries view the problem. Lasting solutions require consideration of the positions of all concerned parties.

Diplomacy recognizes that the United States alone cannot solve global problems. Diplomacy is the only way we can achieve lasting solutions to the multitude of problems facing our world. Diplomacy can be slow, frustrating and tedious, but it generally saves lives, money and certainly achieves longer lasting solutions than wars.

Diplomacy makes more friends than the use of military force. Bullying, threatening tariffs or economic sanctions rarely if ever solve problems, but they certainly cause deep animosity between countries.

We are on the brink of war with Iran. Now is a critical time for diplomatic talks.

Ed Churchwell, Madison