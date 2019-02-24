I read with interest and am in total agreement with the writer who penned the letter to the editor in the Feb. 11 State Journal, "Flag is too often at half-staff."

Flag is too often at half-staff -- Mark Cambier It seems the flag is often flown at half-staff. I read the paper every day, and often I still don't know why.

The flag used to be lowered only for the death of a sitting or former president, for the death of a member of Congress, Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Day, and at the order of the president.

Other days, including but not limited to remembrance for firefighters and police officers, opened the door wide for whoever for whatever reason. As a result, the reverence for the occasion became watered down forever.

Jim Graves, Albany