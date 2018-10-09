In nearly 40 years of coaching, I have had the privilege of having some amazing team parents. But none was more supportive than Gov. Scott Walker's parents, Llewellyn and Pat Walker.
Whether it was sending notes of encouragement, cheering at meets, providing delicious treats for our bus rides, or just offering a kind word, Llewellyn and Pat always seemed to be there for you at just the right time.
Years after Scott and David graduated, it was not an uncommon sight to see Llewellyn and Pat at a track and field meet cheering on the student athletes, offering words of encouragement, and of course providing some of their world famous cookies for the bus ride home.
If one were to look up the definition of altruism in the dictionary, it is quite possible that Llewellyn's and Pat's names would appear in bold print. The world is a little less kinder and gentler with the passing of the Rev. Walker. He was a role model for how we should all live our lives.
Mark Maas, Whitewater