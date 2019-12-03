I cannot help but feel angry when I read the story of Mwangi Vasser and the refusal of Georgia to accept his pardon by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
When the army tried to discipline three soldiers, a major news network went to their aid and President Donald Trump pardoned these men. I have never heard any of these men express remorse for their actions.
Vasser made a mistake as a young man, but went on to rebuild his life. Now he is looking to serve others as a chaplain. He is being denied the chance to serve because Georgia will only see him as the young man he was and not the man he is now.
What does this say of our country when we forgive the sins of the proud men, but not those of the remorseful and humble?
Mark K. Allen, Madison