When I went to school we raised the flag every morning and said the pledge of allegiance before classes started. We were taught the Ten Commandments, which included "thou shall not steal." When a parent, teacher or person of authority walked into the classroom, we would stand up and formally greet them: "Good morning, Mr. So and So."
When we were reprimanded by our teachers and went home, our parents would ask what we did wrong. Parents challenged the children, not the teachers.
It's time to get back to the basics.
David Stalowski, Verona