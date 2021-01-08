 Skip to main content
Retirees can help with vaccinations -- Dr. Rick Schmelzer
Retirees can help with vaccinations -- Dr. Rick Schmelzer

I suggest that our uncoordinated health care systems become innovative and more flexible in how to successfully implement the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

I suggest that resources already exist in our communities: retired health care workers -- doctors, nurses, physician assistants and pharmacists. These individuals could join a vaccination team and help relieve the stress on our current health care providers. Asking for help is a virtue.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services could assist in managing the logistics of such a effort.

Dr. Rick Schmelzer, Madison, retired UW Medical Foundation family physician

