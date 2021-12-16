Retired pastor is making a difference -- Martha Frey

Retired pastors are doing good work in our community. A case in point is Jeff Wild, former pastor at Advent Lutheran Church in Madison, who was featured in this newspaper on Sunday.

Before retiring, Pastor Wild helped Advent Lutheran Church become one of the greenest houses of worship around. Now in retirement, he is leading a movement for peace by turning guns into garden tools.

I appreciate reading about people in our midst who are making a difference.

Martha Frey, Middleton