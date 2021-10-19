 Skip to main content

Retire Atlanta's offensive chant -- Kevin Meyers
Retire Atlanta's offensive chant -- Kevin Meyers

It was bad enough watching the Milwaukee Brewers' baseball season end at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, but it was insulting to hear Braves' fans imitate a Native American chant followed by the obnoxious tomahawk motion.

It's time Major League Baseball officials disallow this disrespectful use of a stereotypical activity. In an age of enhanced sensitivity to cultural awareness, Native American chants -- which are so sacred to early American culture, and still relevant today -- should be treated with greater respect.

I'm just thankful I have a mute button on my remote.

Kevin Meyers, McFarland

