Retire Atlanta's offensive chant -- Kevin Meyers

It was bad enough watching the Milwaukee Brewers' baseball season end at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, but it was insulting to hear Braves' fans imitate a Native American chant followed by the obnoxious tomahawk motion.
It's time Major League Baseball officials disallow this disrespectful use of a stereotypical activity. In an age of enhanced sensitivity to cultural awareness, Native American chants -- which are so sacred to early American culture, and still relevant today -- should be treated with greater respect.
I'm just thankful I have a mute button on my remote.
Kevin Meyers, McFarland