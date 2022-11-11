Rethink when to send ground troops -- Rich and Nancy Hess

Our military members served out of a sense of duty and a love of country.

When we look at the cost of wars and conflict, as in World War II, our losses of more than 400,000 soldiers was the cost of our freedom.

We went to war in Korea to try to help South Korea become a democracy and prevent the spread of communism. The result was more than 36,000 lives lost, and a messy standoff with a North Korean dictator.

In Vietnam we lost more than 58,000 service members. Many young men were drafted for this war but quickly became disenchanted.

We invaded Afghanistan to attack terrorists after 9/11. After 20 years -- our longest war -- we lost all credibility, and more than 2,400 lives.

We attacked Iraq because we were told they had weapons of mass destruction. They didn't. We lost nearly 4,500 service members. When we attack other countries to force our democracy on them, they resent us.

It is past time to review when American lives are put at risk. The use of American ground forces should require a majority vote of the Senate and presidential approval before land engagement is authorized.

Many local and national businesses support our veterans with free meals on Veterans Day. Others throughout the year give up to 20% off products and services. Thank you all.

Rich and Nancy Hess, Hudson