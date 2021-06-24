 Skip to main content
Rethink transit on State Street -- Carol Richard
Rethink transit on State Street -- Carol Richard

I support bus rapid transit in Madison.

But I am alarmed and dismayed by the concept of 50-feet-long by 10-feet-wide transit stations along State Street. The scale is incongruous with Madison’s historic buildings and small businesses. Installation of these structures will render the routes permanent (even if the ridership lags and the project is scaled down in the future).

Certainly a few creative thinkers can establish a route for the BRT that crosses State Street rather than up and down the iconic street.

The mere fact that a significant amount of money is available for the development should signal serious study of routes, placement of stops and the impacts they have on pedestrian traffic, bike traffic and surrounding businesses. The inflexibility of the transportation department along with our mayor is extremely disappointing, especially since the State Street pedestrian mall concept has broad public support.

If the goal is simply moving people from East Towne to West Towne, mission accomplished. If the goal is to bring people Downtown to go to and from their office, mission accomplished.

If the goal is to bring people Downtown to shop and dine, this plan is a total failure.

Carol Richard, Madison

 

