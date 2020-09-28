Restrictions may cause more harm -- Tim Melin

As the number of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin rise, our government leaders call for more restrictions on the population. What if this causes more harm than good?
The number of deaths from COVID-19 suggests the worst of the pandemic is over. We test everyone for the virus, and that is what our focus has become. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi calls for more restrictions because of these numbers.
Unfortunately, most of our leaders base their actions on a fear stoked by media outlets that profit from this virus. We are told to wait for the vaccine that will save us all.
But there is a cost to all this. Lives are destroyed economically. We have higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicide. Child and spousal abuse have increased. Our schools are closed. Millions of additional people worldwide are starving.
I believe our leaders have good intentions, but horrible downsides come with trying to keep everyone "safe." COVID-19 is not a hoax. So let's protect the vulnerable without punishing the healthy. Let's practice good, evidence-based medicine.
Tim Melin, Verona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!