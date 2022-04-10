Restrictions harm disabled voters -- Howard Seifert

The disability community and elderly with mobility and physical impairments are at risk of losing their ability to vote. The Legislature in its efforts to tighten voting procedures in the state is creating barriers for those people to vote.

Before I retired, I helped direct and manage a statewide nonpartisan effort to increase voter participation of people with disabilities. Great strides were made to breakdown physical barriers around the state so that people with physical impairments could vote. Accessible voting machines were bought, appropriate ramps were built, doors were widened, lighting was improved in halls, large print signs were evident, accessible parking spaces were created and many other enhancements were done.

As a result, many more people in the disability community have been voting. A great sense of inclusion and empowerment was achieved. The voting playing field was beginning to level out.

But now the Legislature is making it illegal for people with disabilities or anyone with physical impairments to vote with assistance. In all likelihood, these people will become disenfranchised. Instead of moving the state forward, the Legislature is taking a giant step backward. I urge you to visit disabilityvote.org and help wherever you can.

Howard Seifert, Madison