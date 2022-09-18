Restricting access shows insecurity -- Dory Christensen

I feel so sad for the leadership of the Republican Party in Wisconsin. Are they so insecure about their ability to convince voters to support them? Are voting restrictions the only tool they have available?

An article in Friday's State Journal explained the difficulties of people with serious disabilities to comply with in-person delivery of their ballot. Another article featured the GOP objections to voter drives. And another article was about lawsuits because of the use of a federal voting registration form.

What else are they going to come up with? Why are Republicans so insecure? And why do they have to lie so much to convince voters to choose them? Do they think, for example, that making the changes to Social Security benefits suggested by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, would encourage people to vote for them in droves?

Why don’t they listen to the voters. We are tired of all the gerrymandering, of all the lawsuits and of all the bickering. Enough is enough.

Dory Christensen, Madison