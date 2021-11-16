 Skip to main content

Restoring cops can make schools safer -- Peter Davis
Restoring cops can make schools safer -- Peter Davis

The leadership is lacking. The Madison School Board is failing to meet its obligation to provide a safe educational environment in our high schools.

Despite strong support for school resource officers from students and staff, the School Board succumbed to the pressures of the moment and removed the officers from our high schools. Despite recent chaos at East High School there is apparently little interest in revisiting the status of those officers.

School resource officers do not resolve many of the problems underlying recent violence. But restoration of the officers could only serve to reduce the likelihood of future serious injury to students and staff. Restoration would also send a powerful signal to the Madison community that safety in schools is of paramount importance to the learning process.

Restoration would lessen the fears of parents who are questioning whether the Madison schools will best serve the needs of their children. Restoration would help ensure the continuing vitality of Madison’s public schools and thus of Madison itself.

Peter Davis, Madison

