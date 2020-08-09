You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restore trust in science -- Elaine Schenborn
0 comments

Restore trust in science -- Elaine Schenborn

  • 0

Medical professionals should play a key role during this pandemic to save lives by educating the public and formulating public health policies with elected leaders. Research scientists work tirelessly to elucidate routes of viral transmission, viability and mutability and to generate vaccine candidates. The value of science should be obvious. Yet politicians have marginalized the roles of professional scientists to their own reelection ends at the cost of human health.

Public doubt and confusion ensue when political ideology and lies replace evidence-based scientific information. For example, not wearing a face mask was manipulated into a political issue despite strong evidence and medical advice that face masks decrease viral transmission. Citizens of other countries conscientiously followed rules about face masks and now have better control over their infection rate.

And when human health improves, the economy improves. The opposite is not true. Political decrees that the economy and education system go back to normal have no effect on the virus.

We need to restore trust in scientific professionals and increase their essential input into health policy. Can we wait until the next election? I fear many people will die from COVID-19 before then.

Elaine Schenborn, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics