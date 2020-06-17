Restore reputation for civil service -- Wendy Fearnside

June 17 was the 115th anniversary of Wisconsin's civil service.

Originally conceived as a way to prevent cronyism and corruption, civil service envisions a government based on merit, equal treatment and service in the public interest. These principles are as fundamental to good government today as they were over 100 years ago.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Wisconsin was one of the first states to enact civil service legislation and was long known for its squeaky clean government. Once lauded as model of competence and integrity, Wisconsin's state government is now pointed to in the national press as an example of dysfunction.

Our political process has been manipulated through gerrymandering and voter suppression, our ostensibly nonpartisan Supreme Court has become overtly partisan, and our Legislature has deliberately obstructed and usurped the authority of the governor and the executive branch.

In 2016, the Legislature abolished the requirement for civil service exams in the hiring process, opening the door to patronage and political influence. Over 4,000 civil service positions remained unfilled, hampering the efficiency and effectiveness of our state agencies and limiting their ability to respond to this pandemic.