I am writing in agreement with the March 5 letter to the editor "Schools focus on image, not education." It concerned the name change of Jefferson Middle School. The Madison School Board appears to be ignorant about Thomas Jefferson's efforts on behalf of enslaved people.

Yes, our third president was born into a world of white privilege and patriarchy. He did work tirelessly for the state of Virginia and was a brilliant leader on the world stage.

At the start of his public and diplomatic career in 1769, Jefferson was a member of the Virginia Legislature, then called the House of Burgesses. Later he said, "I made one effort in that body for the permission of the emancipation of slaves, which was rejected."

Following this defeat, Jefferson, who was a lawyer, argued for the freedom of Samuel Howell, who was of mixed-race heritage. In the case Samuel Howell v. Wade Netherland, Jefferson wrote, "everyone comes into the world with a right to his own person and using it at his own will ... . This is what is called personal liberty, and is given him by the author of nature, because it is necessary for his own sustenance."

Jefferson did not win this case. But according to Virginia statutes, Samuel Howell was later freed.

Restore the name of Jefferson and additionally the name of James Madison to city schools.

Paula Dent, Madison

