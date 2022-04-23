Restore expanded child tax credit -- Henry Wilson

The late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., once said that "children are the living messengers we send to a future we will never see."

This visionary message holds an even deeper meaning in the midst of a global pandemic and major war crimes. In the throes of such suffering, our leaders must ensure that our families stand on solid ground.

For the first time in our nation's history, the American Rescue Plan delivered the child tax credit on a monthly basis. A plethora of politicians talk about protecting the next generation. Moreover, they do so by stripping the living, in particular our incredible American women, of the inherent right to possess bodily autonomy and determine their destiny through the freedom of choice.

Rather than attack medical privacy and individual liberty, we ought to live up to Cummings' timeless words by passing policies that genuinely empower parents and care for our children.

The tax credit provided most families with payments of up to $300 per child and dramatically cut childhood poverty. I call on President Joe Biden, who supported a permanent payment in the "Build Back Better" agenda, and the Congress to legally immortalize the child tax credit.

Henry Wilson, Barrington, Illinois