Restaurants have filled the food gap -- Bill Walters

I am a Meals on Wheels delivery driver for the Fitchburg Senior Center. The center provides around 70 delivered or congregate meals daily. So many people rely on our program for sustenance.

Recently and abruptly, the current vendor who was providing meals for us as part of the Dane County nutrition contract abruptly ended its involvement. Our program was put in immediate peril, right along with many other similar, separate Dane County programs. I've heard that some other programs have suspended deliveries.

That has been anything but the case for the Fitchburg program. Immediately the senior center staff geared up.

Initially they purchased out-of-pocket, shelf-stable meals to keep the program going. Then with a few well-placed calls, they found several local businesses willing to help. Currently, The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co., The Thirsty Goat, Benvenuto’s, Kwik Trip and Oasis Café have stepped up to help provide balanced nutritious meals until a new vendor starts in mid-February. Kudos to them.

Other programs should not suspend their deliveries. Take heed and follow Fitchburg's lead. It may only be a few calls and that's all.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

