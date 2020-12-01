Restaurants are committed to safety -- Kristine Hillmer

Restaurants have fought hard to keep their businesses open and operating safely during a relentless pandemic. And throughout it all, most restaurants have taken the health and safety of customers and employees seriously, adhering to public health guidelines and government mandates.
With so many restaurants doing everything right, it’s disheartening that they are being unfairly targeted as possible spreaders of COVID-19. No data points to individuals being more likely to contract the virus from restaurants.
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association is launching a statewide campaign on what restaurants are doing to keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic.
The “Ready to Serve Safely” campaign showcases those restaurants who are committed to following best practices for COVID-19 mitigation. Diners can visit the Wisconsin Restaurant Association website for a listing of participating restaurants.
We are extremely grateful for the public’s outpouring of concern for the plight of restaurants during this difficult time. Restaurants have been there for their communities, now we ask those communities to support their local restaurants in whatever way they feel comfortable, whether it’s dine in, carryout, curbside, delivery or drive through. Restaurants are not going to revive and survive the next 6 months without that critical support.
Kristine Hillmer, Madison, president and CEO, Wisconsin Restaurant Association
