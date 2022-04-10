Restaurant wrong to pull U.S. flags -- Bob Chojnowski

I had installed and maintained a 3-by-5-foot American flag and two high quality table flags at a local fast-food restaurant for several years in Plover. Many fellow veterans had their coffee, breakfast, lunch or supper there, and they were happy to dine in a patriotic atmosphere.

This past February, I was told the flags were not appropriate to hang in their fast food restaurant and had been taken down.

With a tear in my eye, I asked the manager what changed. She verified that her supervisors had instructed her to have them removed.

How far have we digressed, as a country when the American flag is not allowed to be displayed at a local restaurant. Please make your feelings known.

Bob Chojnowski, Plover