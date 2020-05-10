Responsible adults don't spread virus -- Art Naebig

It’s too bad that some people have such a casual attitude toward COVID-19. Even though many people have died from the virus, some insist it is their right to gather in groups, refuse to wear any protective equipment and ignore advice to wash hands frequently.

They believe the government shouldn’t force us to follow these health rules. They want the rules rescinded so they can pretend things are back to normal.

I agree with some libertarian ideas. For example, I believe everyone has the right to end his own life. I think you should have the right to shoot, stab, suffocate, gas or poison yourself to end your life, whenever you want. But if you choose to end your life by strapping several sticks of dynamite to your body and blowing yourself up in a crowd of people, that’s not OK.

This is exactly what you’re doing when you put the people around you in danger of contracting COVID-19, because you personally feel immortal. You have no right to infect the rest of us. Act like a responsible citizen. Be an adult.

Art Naebig, La Valle