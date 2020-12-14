Response to virus is the key problem -- Helena Tsotsis

Marc Thiessen's column last Wednesday, "Can we finally blame China for the pandemic?," misses the point as he tries to defend President Donald Trump.
China is indeed the source of the virus. The Chinese have done much to cloud the picture about when and how it spreads.
Yet the U.S. response and it's management are Trump's responsibility. No two ways about it. Had Trump managed the virus differently, we would be in a different and ideally better place than we are in now.
The source of the virus isn't the issue. The response to it is.
Helena Tsotsis, Madison
