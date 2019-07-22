America: Love it or leave it.
President Donald Trump tweeted that some U.S. representatives should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." He later tweeted that this small group of leftist congresswomen are “a bunch of communists” and “anti-America.”
President Trump was responding to the foul-mouthed rhetoric of the “Squad,” as the four congresswomen call themselves. The Squad consists of U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who in a joint press conference referred to President Trump as “blatantly racist.” They also insist that the president is somehow lawless as he tries to secure the border and seek the removal of criminal aliens. Their real agenda is transforming America away from how it was founded.
Somalian immigrants moved to Minnesota, creating a community large enough to help elect Rep. Omar. She has been highly critical of American policies on multiple issues, as is her right, making it fair game for Trump to criticize her in return.
Disputes about immigration policy or urging someone to leave America, if she doesn’t like it here, are not about racism. Spare us your fake outrage.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon