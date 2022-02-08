Response to Jan. 6 has been shameful -- Bob Vetter

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence, recently said that “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.”

Pence went on to say that thinking one person could overturn an election is “un-American.” Pence’s statement seemed to be an important and necessary step for America to move beyond the divisiveness of the 2020 presidential election.

But shortly after Pence’s statement, the Republican National Committee responded by releasing several statements that have only served to further divide Americans. Their first statement surprisingly described the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as simply citizens engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”

Really?

The RNC’s next response was to formally censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for serving on the House’s Jan. 6 investigative committee and daring to try to uncover the truth, for all Americans, of what happened that dark day.

I once read that we can’t chose the time we live in, but we can chose how we respond to our time. Unfortunately, the RNC and much of the leadership of the GOP have chosen to respond to our divisive times with misinformation, lies and desperate attempts to cling to power. The RNC and GOP’s response to their time has been shameful.

Bob Vetter, Madison