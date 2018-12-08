As the nation mourns the passing of President George H.W. Bush, we are reminded of the dedication and commitment of those who choose public service.
Bush "41" not only revered the highest office but also was committed to serving us, his fellow Americans. His son, President George W. Bush, appropriately noted his father felt it his mission to "strengthen the institution of the presidency and bring honor to the office."
Bush "41" always put service ahead of politics. He relied on his experience as a World War II Navy aviator and as a representative of our nation’s greatest generation. President Bush came to Washington with a different mindset about getting things done. He readily reached across the aisle for bipartisan agreement and agonized over many decisions, particularly those that put young warriors in harm’s way.
President Bush never lost his respect for the office of the presidency, as was evidenced by his kind words to newly elected President Bill Clinton: "When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too." In this friendly note, Bush "41" not only ensured the peaceful and orderly transition of presidential power, but also set aside his own bitterness in losing the election to the young Clinton.
President Bush led by example, and his legacy will continue to inspire others in their public service. And like President Bush, may we, too, always respect and honor the institution of the presidency.
